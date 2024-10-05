San Mateo County

Exclusive: San Mateo County Sheriff speaks out amid investigations

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus is speaking out after coming under fire from county administration and multiple unions.

"I’m not going to let people who are unhappy with themselves tear me down," she said. "I am strong. And I had the courage to run against my boss, and I fought hard.”

Corpus' comments come a little over a week since she announced she filed a formal complaint against the county’s executive, Mike Callagy, for what she describes as bullying. In that complaint, Corpus asked the Board of Supervisors to investigate Callagy, claiming he has undermined her ability to execute her duties as sheriff on various occasions since assuming her role in 2023.

Corpus’ claims against Callagy came amid rising tensions between union members, Corpus, and her Chief of Staff. The county's board of Supervisors has also been investigating the Sheriff's Office.

Early last month, the Deputy Sheriff's Association and Organization of Sheriff's Sergeants held a vote of no confidence in Corpus' Chief of Staff, Victor Aenlle. The DSA overwhelmingly passed a vote of no confidence in Aenlle, with a margin of 306 to 12.

“The DSA welcomes change that supports our mission to protect and serve. Let’s be clear that our vote of no confidence is directed at Chief of Staff Victor Aenlle," the DSA told NBC Bay Area on Friday. "We are disappointed the Sheriff has yet to address any of the significant allegations of retaliation and unfair labor practices that have been brought to her attention. Here is your statement. “

Damian Trujillo has more in his one-on-one conversation with Corpus in the video above.

