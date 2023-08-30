COVID cases rise in California

COVID cases are once again on the rise in the Bay Area and California.

There is still a lot of summer activity going on around the Bay Area. Public health officials say as a result, the summer wave of COVID cases is growing.

Not surprising to many people NBC Bay Area talked to on Wednesday.

“It definitely has spiked because I caught COVID myself a month ago. So I’ve been a bit more cautious in bigger crowds,” said San Jose resident Eilbret Zonaya.

The state’s positivity test rate is up over 13% from around 3% at the start of the summer. The state health department also says the daily average of hospitalizations has climbed from 186 to 336.

Public health department says one bit of good news is that the dominant variants in this current upward trend of positive cases are essentially the ones targeted by the new vaccine expected out by mid-September.

