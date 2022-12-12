COVID Cases Rise: Will Mask Mandates Return?

COVID cases are skyrocketing in Bay Area wastewater. The flu is making a comeback.

Now, some may wonder, are mandatory mask requirements inevitable?

Health experts admit the country is embarking on something we’ve never seen before, a triple threat of viruses, which is made up of COVID flu and RSV.

Cold and flu medicines are leaving store shelves empty.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Marin County’s health officer said one in three people experiencing symptoms of a respiratory virus are testing positive for flu.

While the flu is eclipsing COVID as the biggest threat this season, masking is making a comeback because of a surge in COVID cases.

San Jose State University told faculty and students that starting Dec. 19, masks will be required in all indoor spaces.

Alameda County is forcing the return of face coverings in jails, inside long-term health facilities, shelters and warming centers.

While the city of Berkeley will be making masks mandatory for people attending upcoming city council meetings.

Even though Alameda County is bringing back the mask mandate in certain indoor situations, UCSF infectious disease specialist Monica Gandhi said she doesn’t think it’s necessary.

“We have a lot of good evidence that show counties that put back mask mandates vs those that didn’t especially after we had vaccine in this country, faired no differently in terms of cases hospitalizations and death," she said.

Not all doctors agree with that.

Dr. Bob Wachter of UCSF is using social media and said if you’ve decided you don’t care if you get covid, then ok to go maskless.

Dr. Gandhi said she is sticking with her research.

“Mask mandates have not worked during this pandemic. There’s too much data on it and you’re going to lose the trust of the public if counties put back mask mandates,” she said.