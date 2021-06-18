Here's How to Get Your Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record

California is now offering residents a digital record of their COVID vaccination.

The digital record can be used to access businesses or events that require proof of vaccination.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to sign up.

Log on to the state's Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record website at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.

When you get to the website you're doing to fill out a fields for your name, date of birth and either a phone number or e-mail you used when you received the vaccine.

You will also be required to set a four-digit pin. You can make it anything you want, but just make sure it is something you will remember.

Before you submit the information, you will be asked to check a box declaring that you are the person authorized to access the medical information.

Once you submit, you will either get a text message or an e-mail with a link to your electronic record. Go ahead and click on the link.

The next thing you'll see is a prompt to put in your pin. See image below.

Use the pin number you just set up.

Once you do that, you'll get your very own digital vaccine card. This record will show the same information that is on your paper version and also provides a QR code with the same details on it.

It is a good idea to screenshot your digital vaccine card and save it so you can easily pull it up when needed.

Below is what the digital vaccine card will look like. For more information, visit California's Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record FAQ page.