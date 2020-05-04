coronavirus

List: Outdoor Activities Allowed in California During Stay-at-Home Order

Hiking, rock climbing, scootering and roller blading are just some of the activities you can enjoy when you need some fresh air

People ride bicycles near the Golden Gate Bridge.
Beyond a walk or a bike ride, are you wondering what else you can do outdoors while the statewide stay-at-home order is in effect?

The list of permitted activities is actually pretty extensive, according to California’s coronavirus response website.

From scootering to trail running, below you’ll find dozens of activities that you can do while enjoying the fresh air and that California sunshine.

Just remember to practice responsible social distancing. That means keeping at least six feet of space between yourself and others who aren’t members of your household.

Outdoor Recreational Activities Allowed During California's Stay-at-Home Order

  • Athletics
  • Badminton (singles)
  • Throwing a baseball/softball
  • BMX biking
  • Canoeing (singles)
  • Crabbing
  • Cycling
  • Exploring Rock Pools
  • Gardening (not in groups)
  • Golf (singles, walking – no cart)
  • Hiking (trails/ paths allowing distancing)
  • Horse Riding (singles)
  • Jogging and running
  • Kite Boarding and Kitesurfing
  • Meditation
  • Outdoor Photography
  • Picnics (with your stay-home household members only)
  • Quad Biking
  • Rock Climbing
  • Roller Skating and Roller Blading
  • Rowing (singles)
  • Scootering (not in groups)
  • Skateboarding (not in groups)
  • Soft Martial Arts – Tai Chi, Chi Kung (not in groups)
  • Table Tennis (singles)
  • Throwing a football, kicking a soccer ball (not in groups)
  • Trail Running
  • Trampolining
  • Tree Climbing
  • Volleyball (singles)
  • Walk the dog
  • Wash the car
  • Watch the sunrise or sunset
  • Yoga
