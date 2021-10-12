Santa Clara County

South Bay School District Shuts Down In-Person Learning Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

COVID-19 testing will be conducted weekly once students and staff return to the classroom

By NBC Bay Area staff

West Lawn, PA - October 22: A sign in a classroom that reads "Notice, please wear a face mask. Thank you" next to signs about rules of cell phone usage in class. At Wilson High School in West Lawn, PA Thursday afternoon October 22, 2020 where the school has been taking precautions for students doing in person school to prevent the spread of Coronavirus / COVID-19.
Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

A school district serving students in Santa Clara County and semi-rural areas along the Santa Cruz Mountains shut down in-person classes Friday due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Loma Prieta Joint Union School District decided to cancel classes after officials were notified of several cases on both vaccinated and unvaccinated staff and students.

"We became concerned that more cases could result if strong measures were not taken," said Superintendent Kevin Grier in a statement. "We have been in contact with the Santa Clara County Office of Education and Santa Clara County Public Health Department to work through strategies to prevent this difficult and challenging change in daily instruction routine at our schools in the future."

Officials were advised to conduct rapid COVID-19 testing Friday and continued to do so through Monday.

In the statement previously mentioned, school officials said they will conduct weekly testing of all students with parent consent and at no cost.

"At Loma, we continue to reflect on our Covid practices to better keep our students safe," the superintendent said.

Below are the changes that will be implemented upon return to in person instruction:

  • Mandatory weekly testing of all students
  • Using the outdoor spaces (weather permitting) as ways to still allow group projects while promoting a safer option to working together.
  • Encouraging all students to let their parent(s) or an adult know immediately when they do not feel well
  • Greater use of seating charts in all our programs, including after school programs
  • At Loma Elementary, reducing the time required for all students to sit outdoors to eat lunch to 10 minutes to help reduce the time that students are sitting (even outdoors) unmasked
  • At Loma Elementary, spreading out the picnic tables even further to increase the space between tables. (students already sit by class to assist with contact tracing
  • At CT English, encouraging students to continue to wear masks at recess and lunch if they will be in close groups together talking

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

  

