More Bay Area Counties Expected to Reach Red Tier

Santa Clara, San Francisco and Napa counties are expected to move into the red tier Tuesday, joining San Mateo and Marin County.

The 24-hour Fitness on Crane Court in San Jose hasn’t been running 24 hours during the pandemic. They have a large tent outside but employees are looking forward to finally using their massive indoor space at 10% capacity when the county goes red.

“It’s definitely a great opportunity for us to offer more equipment and more amenities,” said general manager Kelsey Kearns.

The gym has dealt with constant opening and closings and eventually rented a large tent so people can get workouts in somehow. They have extra sanitation stations, the equipment is spaced out, but moving some indoors will be a major boost.

When they do, starting Wednesday, that means indoor:

Dining, museums, church services, movie theaters can open at 25% capacity.

Gyms at 10%.

“And being able to help people mentally, emotionally, and physically reach their goals, and keep their immune system up during a global pandemic is really important to us,” said Kearns.

Restaurants can open indoors at 25% as well in the red. Rosie’s New York Pizza on the Alameda could seat six to seven tables. The owners says it’ll start to make up for lost sales.

“Get back to life. That’s it, get back to life,” said Joe Mini. “I’m hoping it’s going to bring more people in as long as they’re not scared to come out. They’ve got the vaccinations coming in, so hopefully we have people wanting to come in and eat and support us.”

The red tier also means churches, museums, and movie theaters can open at 25% capacity up to 100 people. Schools that haven’t reopened can after five days in the red.

At the 24-hour Fitness, about 100 people will be able to workout indoors with masks on.

For many – it’s a major part of their pandemic routine to stay healthy and happy.

“I’m pretty excited. I mean, I’m working full-time so having to come and wait in line to go outside is not fun,” said Roxy Kamal of San Jose. “So being able to workout inside more often would be great.”

The announcement is expected Tuesday morning – with the changes going into effect on Wednesday.