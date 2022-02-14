Most Bay Area Counties Prepare to Lift Mask Mandate Wednesday

The mask mandate in California is set to expire Wednesday, which means fully vaccinated people won't have to wear a mask indoors in most counties in the Bay Area.

Across the region, some vaccinated shoppers are counting the days so they can shop without a face covering.

Others like David Barclay say have no plans to ditch the mask just yet.

"If I see a crowded store, I'm still gonna wear my mask," he said. "You never know, and not all the kids are vaccinated yet. If I'm in a busy place, I'm gonna feel more comfortable having the mask on."

UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Peter Chin Hong said its a smart move to keep the mask in crowded indoor settings.

He also said there are others who should consider still wearing a mask even after the state mandate is lifted.

"Are you older than 65? Are you immunocompromised? Also, who do you live with? Do you have kids in your household who are unvaccinated and are under the age of five?," he asked.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Santa Clara County is the only Bay Area county that won't be relaxing its indoor mask mandate.

County health leaders will still require people to wear a mask indoors for at least several more weeks until the community transmission rate drops.

Locations in other counties across the Bay Area like courthouses in San Mateo County, Alameda County and San Francisco still plan to require face coverings.

Schools, hospitals and public transit will also continue to require masks.