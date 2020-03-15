coronavirus

New Legislation Would Prevent COVID-19 Related Business Evictions

Two senators will ask Gov. Newsom to issue an executive order to put this new law into effect.

By Bay City News

Matt Duckor

900 Degrees: The first expansion from the owners of Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco. They’re serving four styles of pies—Neapolitan, New York, Roman, and Americana—plus a full menu of kitchen items like pastas and salads.
Opened: 5/16
29 Seventh Ave. S., at Morton and Bedford Sts.; 212-989-9880

" data-ellipsis="false">

A San Francisco state senator has co-authored new emergency legislation that would keep small businesses in California from being evicted because of not paying rent amidst the coronavirus safety precautions.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, has joined with Long Beach-based state Sen. Lena Gonzalez to craft a bill that would allow small businesses to close to help fight the spread of coronavirus without the fear of being evicted.

"This will also help businesses focus first and foremost on supporting employees and payroll, instead of focusing on rent," the senators said in a joint statement Saturday.

Local

coronavirus 15 hours ago

Alaska Airlines Employee at SFO Tests Positive for COVID-19

coronavirus 16 hours ago

Pleasanton Company Creates Coronavirus Test Kits

"Prohibiting commercial evictions of small businesses during this health emergency will protect small businesses, protect workers, protect our economy and protect public health by removing the fear that closing down will result in permanent loss of a business's commercial space."

The two senators are also asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue an executive order to put this new law into effect. "We need fast action by both branches of government on this critical issue," they said in the joint statement.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

coronavirussmall businesses
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us