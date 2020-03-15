New Legislation Would Prevent COVID-19 Related Business Evictions

A San Francisco state senator has co-authored new emergency legislation that would keep small businesses in California from being evicted because of not paying rent amidst the coronavirus safety precautions.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, has joined with Long Beach-based state Sen. Lena Gonzalez to craft a bill that would allow small businesses to close to help fight the spread of coronavirus without the fear of being evicted.

"This will also help businesses focus first and foremost on supporting employees and payroll, instead of focusing on rent," the senators said in a joint statement Saturday.

"Prohibiting commercial evictions of small businesses during this health emergency will protect small businesses, protect workers, protect our economy and protect public health by removing the fear that closing down will result in permanent loss of a business's commercial space."

The two senators are also asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue an executive order to put this new law into effect. "We need fast action by both branches of government on this critical issue," they said in the joint statement.