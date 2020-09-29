reopening the bay area

Playgrounds Allowed to Reopen Following Certain Guidelines

By Bay City News

NBC 5 News

Outdoor playgrounds are allowed to reopen to the public following certain guidelines for local officials and visitors, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health announced Monday.

Following Newsom's stay-at-home order in March, playgrounds and other outdoor recreational facilities were closed in an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Earlier this month on Sept. 16, numerous state lawmakers signed a letter authored by San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, asking Newsom to reopen playground and outdoor facilities, citing these spaces as "a critical resource for children and families to access outdoor space, exercise, and relax."

Local

Making It in the Bay 1 hour ago

California Law Prioritizes People Over Corporate Home-Buyers

San Jose 4 hours ago

SJPD Investigating 2 Homicides Among 4 Shootings Hours Apart

On Monday, Newsom's administration released guidelines for outdoor playground and outdoor recreational facility reopenings.

Guidelines include maintaining social distancing, wearing masks at all times, and limiting visits to 30 minutes per day. Additionally, adults are asked to supervise children at all times to ensure adherence to the guidelines.

Local officials overseeing the playgrounds must post the rules and park capacity at the entrance of the playgrounds. "Playgrounds don't make money … but they keep our kids happy and healthy, physically and mentally," Gonzalez posted on Twitter.

To read the new reopening guidelines, click here.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

reopening the bay areaCaliforniacoronavirusplaygrounds
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us