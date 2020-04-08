‘Please Stay Home’: Visitors Asked to Avoid Lake Tahoe Amid Pandemic

Taking a trip to Lake Tahoe probably sounds like an enticing idea to those feeling cooped up during the stay-at-home order prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, but local officials are begging visitors to stay away.

El Dorado County Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams on Friday issued an order to stop non-essential travel to the region in hopes of limiting the number of non-full-time residents from flooding the area.

“Visitors whom we enthusiastically welcome during normal times are further impacting an already decreased availability of essential supplies and food, and putting the entire Lake Tahoe population at greater risk of being able to receive proper health care,” Williams said in a statement. “It’s time to take this very strong message to those who are not already residing in South Lake Tahoe: if you have no essential function and you are here, please go home; if you have no essential function and you are not here, please stay home."

