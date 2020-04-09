Protesting McDonald’s Workers Call for Better Protection Amid Pandemic

McDonald’s workers will walk out of work Thursday, protesting what they say is the imminent danger of working without enough personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and sick leave for workers with COVID-19.

At a McDonald’s in Hayward, workers protested from their cars to stay in line with social distancing requirements. They honked their horns and flashed signs, including one reading, “No gloves. No masks. On strike. PPE now.”

The workers said they want $3 per hour extra in hazard pay, a two-week paid quarantine leave for workers exposed to COVID-19, masks and gloves, and more cleaning supplies.

After a similar protest Monday, McDonald’s responded, saying it is making more gloves available, installing protective barriers in some locations and instituting new health policies for workers and customers that include daily wellness checks for workers.

Other fast-food workers are joining in the protest, including workers from Burger King, Taco Bell, Dominoes, Pizza Hut, Subway, Popeyes and El Pollo Loco.