coronavirus

Protesting McDonald’s Workers Call for Better Protection Amid Pandemic

By Kris Sanchez

NBC Universal, Inc.

McDonald’s workers will walk out of work Thursday, protesting what they say is the imminent danger of working without enough personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and sick leave for workers with COVID-19.

At a McDonald’s in Hayward, workers protested from their cars to stay in line with social distancing requirements. They honked their horns and flashed signs, including one reading, “No gloves. No masks. On strike. PPE now.”

The workers said they want $3 per hour extra in hazard pay, a two-week paid quarantine leave for workers exposed to COVID-19, masks and gloves, and more cleaning supplies.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

List of Coronavirus Cases in the Bay Area

Jobs report 6 hours ago

Record 16.8 Million Have Sought US Jobless Aid Since Virus

After a similar protest Monday, McDonald’s responded, saying it is making more gloves available, installing protective barriers in some locations and instituting new health policies for workers and customers that include daily wellness checks for workers.

Other fast-food workers are joining in the protest, including workers from Burger King, Taco Bell, Dominoes, Pizza Hut, Subway, Popeyes and El Pollo Loco.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us