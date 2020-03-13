San Mateo County Library Closing Branches Through End of March

The San Mateo County Library is closing all locations starting Monday and lasting through March 31 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

All four branches of the Daly City Public Library are also closing until further notice.

The county system said most outreach and mobile services will also be suspended, but that users do not need to worry about overdue material fines, which were eliminated last year.

"Due dates and holds will automatically be extended to accommodate the closure period. You can continue to drop off your library materials at any one of our community libraries," the library system said.

Online resources are available to library card holders at any time at smcl.org, including e-books and e-audiobooks, streaming movies and music, digital newspapers and e-magazines, and homework resources and other online learning tools.

The Daly City system has online resources available at http://www.dalycity.org/Page41.aspx/elibrary.