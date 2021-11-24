South Bay COVID Testing Sites Feel the Rush Ahead of Thanksgiving

Santa Clara County on Wednesday saw a last-minute rush to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Thanksgiving.

In addition, the county this week saw a nearly 70% spike in people getting COVID tests at the fairgrounds. Many consider it a holiday insurance policy.

"We are having a big family dinner and my parents just arrived from India," said Milpitas resident Shiuti Shah, who brought her parents to the testing site at the county fairgrounds. "So before we meet family, we want to get tested because we have kids who are not vaccinated and want to make sure they are safe."

UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said testing will be important during the holidays.

"Even if you are vaccinated or boosted, it's good to get a test for another layer of protection," Chin-Hong said.

There was also an increase in people getting booster shots this week. Health leaders attribute that to in part to holiday gatherings and also to the CDC recently announcing everyone age 18 or older can get a booster shot.