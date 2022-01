At least a dozen schools in Oakland were forced to close Friday after more than 500 teachers called out sick as part of a protest over COVID safety concerns.

The Oakland Unified School District said at least 5,000 students were impacted by the closures.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

NBC Bay Area's Melissa Colorado breaks down which schools were forced to close in her tweets below.

Another addition: Metwest

and possibly Ralph Bunche Academy #Oakland https://t.co/y5fk1qA5C0 — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) January 7, 2022