coronavirus

Teaching at Home: East Bay Educator Provides Tips on How to Keep Kids Focused

Like thousands of educators across the Bay area, a second-grade teacher from Pittsburg is now shifting all her lessons online and teaching her students through a screen.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Remember the East Bay teacher whose video went viral after she taught her kids an inspiring remix of the song "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo?

Like thousands of educators across the Bay area, the second-grade teacher from Pittsburg is now shifting all her lessons online and teaching her students through a screen.

Los Medanos Elementary teacher Dorothy Mallari is now back with some tips for parents struggling to get their kids at home to focus:

  • Set aside a designated learning space in the home
  • Stick to a schedule
  • Reach out to the teacher for help

NBC Bay Area's Melissa Colorado has more in the video report above.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 3 hours ago

6 Dead, 79 Others Infected in COVID-19 Outbreaks at East Bay Nursing Homes

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Bay Area Counties Crack Down on Price Gougers During Pandemic

An East Bay teacher and her class of second graders are trending after a video of them performing a PG-version of a hit song by singer Lizzo went viral. Melissa Colorado reports.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us