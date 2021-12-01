Travelers Ready for More COVID Testing Amid Omicron Variant

Passengers at San Francisco International Airport said they are ready for more COVID testing after the omicron variant was recently detected in San Francisco.

As omicron spreads to the Bay Area, COVID testing is spreading through SFO and passengers lined up Wednesday to take the test.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Desperate times call for desperate measures,” said John Tanwani of San Francisco.

The airport is expanding its testing program to include passengers coming in from South Africa, France, Germany, and the UK where omicron had been detected.

"Since October, we've been doing a pilot program with the CDC to essentially test for new variants entering the United States,” said SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel.

SFO officials added that they are expecting the Biden administration to require travelers entering the us to get a covid test 24 hours before they fly even if they're vaccinated.

Some passengers told NBC Bay Area’s Scott Budman that they're on board for more testing.

"I think we're all in this together. I think it's a very confusing time I myself am in the midst of trying to figure out if I even cancel my international flight, so I think we're all sort of operating in the space of, like, not knowing what's going on,” said San Francisco resident Andrea Johnson.

Airport officials said they are also expecting a policy that passengers must get tested again three to five days after they arrive here.