When Will the General Public Get Access to the COVID-19 Vaccine?

What is next now that the COVID-19 vaccine is here?

Once frontline health care workers get vaccinated, those who live in nursing homes and people with health problems could be next -- and after that the general population.

The timeline for the general population to get vaccinated is targeted in the spring and maybe into the summer.

The rollout for the public will be given out through health departments or an individual's private physician. The vaccine is also expected to be available at local pharmacies.

"If people get vaccinated at a pharmacy, which most people probably will, it's important to keep the information they give you," Stanford Health Care Dr. Yvonne Maldonado said.

That information will tell people what to expect. Some will experience pain at the site of the injection, mild headaches or even flu-like symptoms. The vaccine will come in two doses. If someone received the Pfizer vaccine, the second must be the same.

As the nation gets ready to start receiving vaccinations for COVID-19, it's important to understand the side effects. Here is what doctors are saying people can expect.

Doctors said it will be similar to getting a flu shot, which is how Carson Clark feels about getting the vaccine.

Clark was part of the Pfizer trial back in September. He had very few side effects and feels people should get immunized.

"I think a year form now once everyone gets vaccinated this will all be over with," he said.