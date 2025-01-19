Demonstrators rally in SF ahead of President-elect Trump's inauguration

On the day before Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president, opponents gathered in San Francisco Sunday for a rally and march against his agenda.

People gathered for a demonstration with speakers and then a march in the Civic Center area. They had a message of fighting back as Trump prepares for a second term.

It was a coalition of community groups, unions, immigrant rights groups, antiwar activists and others. They all joined forces Sunday afternoon at Civic Center plaza, carrying a variety of signs, ranging from: reproductive and trans rights, to defend immigrant families and "Free Palestine."

"It's not just about Trump, the individual he represents, a broader trend in American society where billionaires want to make more money at the expense of all the rest of us and everyone else who is affected by that or oppressed by that is coming together to fight back," said Luna Osleger-Montanez with Answer Coalition

Organizers said it was about more than just Trump, it was about a larger push against the idea of billionaires making more money at the expense of workers.

They raised concerns about the new administration’s plans to ramp up deportations.

It wasn’t just organizations but also individuals who said it was important to be with like-minded people in the face of a second Trump presidency.

“The priorities of people like Trump and all the people that are going to be in the front of the inauguration are not the people’s priorities at all. Period,” said Berkeley resident Yvette Bozzini.

Organizers said this is a politically independent movement and that the demonstration on Sunday is not just a single event. They’re working on immigrant defense committees and other actions.

“There is also an extremely right-wing agenda laid out in Project 2025 that includes attacks on the labor movement, on women's rights, workers rights, on immigrants rights, so many others," Osleger-Montanez said. "That’s exactly the reason that so many sectors of society are coming together. To fight back and it's not just Trump, it’s the whole class of billionaires who want to divide and exploit us for their benefit."