D-Wright details what Dubs should do with No. 19 draft pick

The Warriors are just over 24 hours away from making a potentially season-changing decision in Thursday's 2023 NBA Draft.

Their method over the last couple of years has been mixing young players -- sometimes teenagers -- with seasoned veteran leaders Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and others. It worked two seasons ago but failed miserably last season with a second-round playoff exit that admittedly stemmed from lost and broken team chemistry between a vet and a young player.

Now, as the Warriors hold the No. 19 overall pick, former NBA champion turned NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Dorell Wright gave his best GM impression and discussed what Golden State should do with its first-round selection.

"I feel like with the team that the Warriors have, it's definitely going to be kind of in the middle. You can go young and get the best available guy or you can go with one of those guys who have been in college for a while, that have some type of skill set that can help right now," Wright said on the latest "Dubs Talk" episode. "I feel like with the Warriors right now, though, they need somebody who can come in and help right now.

"That's somebody who's going to be a year or two away from being able to help them compete. If I'm the Warriors, I'm going for a guy that can come in and help right now, whether that's knock down shots, face the floor, defend, or a big body."

New general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said at his introductory press conference Monday that his goal in the draft is finding a "really good basketball player." Wright believes that's someone right in the middle of young and experienced.

Golden State faces four options with its pick: 1) Make a trade to move up; 2) select and keep the player at No. 19; 3) select and trade the player at No. 19; 4) select and trade the player at No. 19, along with someone on the current roster.

The Warriors, according to multiple reports, are listening to offers regarding the draft and also potential trades that might or might not involve the draft. Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole have been the two names at the top of the Warriors' trade rumor mill.

As the speculation likely will continue up until commissioner Adam Silver announces what the Warriors decided to do with their pick, Wright believes the Warriors' "win now" mentality should be on full display on Thursday.

