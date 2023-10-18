What to know: Great ShakeOut earthquake drill in California

Bay Area residents are encouraged to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” to practice their earthquake response Thursday morning as part of the Great California ShakeOut drill.

The idea is that right at 10:19 a.m., participants will pretend an earthquake is happening and drop to the ground, take cover under something sturdy, then hold on until the "shaking" stops.

Earthquakes are situations where seconds count, so it's important to get used to reacting automatically.

As The Great California ShakeOut writes on its website, most injuries and deaths during and after earthquakes are actually "caused by collapsing walls and roofs, flying glass and falling objects."

Of course, sometimes people are in cars or are outside when an earthquake strikes. Other procedures for such situations can be found on the ShakeOut website.

At about the same time tomorrow, people across California will get a MyShake phone alert — though instead of being an ironically-timed earthquake, that will be a test planned to coincide with the Great California ShakeOut drill.

The event is part of the larger International ShakeOut Day, which seeks to get people to participate in earthquake drills every Oct. 19.

It’s a particularly important exercise in California because, as the Great California ShakeOut wrote on its website, “all of California is at high risk compared to the rest of the county.”

“Most people in the Bay Area live less than 10 miles from a fault that can have a damaging earthquake,” it also said on its website.

This year, the drill will come a day after people across the Central Valley and even as far as the Bay Area got emergency phone alerts reporting an estimated 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Sacramento County. It later turned out the actual tremor measured at a magnitude of 4.2.

A lot of people got a earthquake notification Wednesday, notifying them of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake striking Sacramento County. But the actual tremor later turned out to be a weaker 4.2 magnitude earthquake. Raj Mathai speaks with ShakeAlert Operations Team Lead Robert de Groot about why that happened.

The exercise isn’t just about the moments after an earthquake. That momentary preparedness is just one step of necessary safety precautions. Beyond “Drop, Cover and Hold On”, the drills are a reminder to update emergency plans and supplies.

“The goal is to prevent a major catastrophe for you, your organization, and your community,” the official Great California Shakeout said on its website.