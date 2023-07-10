GP2 confirms he'll reclaim jersey No. 0 with DiVincenzo gone

Dub Nation, pull out your old Gary Payton II jerseys.

The Warriors fan favorite and NBA champion confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson on Sunday he will, in fact, be reclaiming his old jersey No. 0 after Donte DiVincenzo signed a four-year, $50 million contract to join the New York Knicks in free agency.

Ran into Gary Payton II leaving the arena in Las Vegas. GP2 will go back to wearing No. 0 next season now that Donte DiVincenzo is on the New York Knicks



“Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely.” — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) July 10, 2023

The Warriors prioritized re-signing Kevon Looney over Payton last summer, largely because of their exorbitant luxury-tax bill. He ultimately signed a three-year, $26.1 million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers in free agency after serving as Golden State's defensive catalyst off the bench during the 2021-22 NBA season and throughout the team's championship run.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also last summer, DiVincenzo claimed No. 0 after joining the Warriors on a two-year deal with a player option for 2023-24, which he declined last month to become a free agent. The 26-year-old did Payton's number justice last season, serving as another reliable force off the bench for Warriors coach Steve Kerr -- and when Payton returned to the Bay at the NBA trade deadline in February, he wore No. 8.

Payton will be back to wearing No. 0 in 2023-24, as Golden State enters the season with a new-look roster filled with veteran additions like Chris Paul, Dario Šarić and Cory Joseph.

And, hopefully, a bit of the Warriors' championship magic returns with Payton's reclaimed jersey.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast