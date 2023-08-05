Giants activate Estrada off IL, option Díaz to Triple-A

The Giants' struggling offense received a big boost ahead of Saturday's game against the Oakland Athletics.

San Francisco officially activated infielder Thairo Estrada from the injured list and optioned second baseman Isan Díaz to Triple-A Sacramento.

Estrada was placed on the 10-day IL on July 3 after suffering a left-hand fracture and missed 26 games. The Giants struggled in his absence, posting a 15-11 record while scoring just 3.3 runs per game.

In 70 games before his injury, Estrada hit .272/.372/.434 with 9 home runs, 31 RBI and 18 stolen bases.

The Giants were relatively quiet at the trade deadline in part because they knew players like Estrada and outfielder Mitch Haniger were close to returning and could provide a spark to a struggling lineup.

Estrada will bat second and start at second base against the A's on Saturday at the Oakland Coliseum.

