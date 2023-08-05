Thairo Estrada

Giants activate Estrada off IL, option Díaz to Triple-A

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Giants' struggling offense received a big boost ahead of Saturday's game against the Oakland Athletics.

San Francisco officially activated infielder Thairo Estrada from the injured list and optioned second baseman Isan Díaz to Triple-A Sacramento.

Estrada was placed on the 10-day IL on July 3 after suffering a left-hand fracture and missed 26 games. The Giants struggled in his absence, posting a 15-11 record while scoring just 3.3 runs per game.

In 70 games before his injury, Estrada hit .272/.372/.434 with 9 home runs, 31 RBI and 18 stolen bases.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Giants were relatively quiet at the trade deadline in part because they knew players like Estrada and outfielder Mitch Haniger were close to returning and could provide a spark to a struggling lineup.

Estrada will bat second and start at second base against the A's on Saturday at the Oakland Coliseum.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

News

Vallejo 14 hours ago

UFC fighter Song Yadong, friend robbed at Vallejo gas station

Google 18 hours ago

Will Google's on-campus hotel help lure employees back into the office?

This article tagged under:

Thairo Estrada
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us