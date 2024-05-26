San Mateo County

Police investigate after motorcyclist shoots at car along I-280 in San Mateo County

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist fired at another car along Interstate 280 in San Mateo County on Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The shooting happened at around 11:14 p.m. when the driver was heading southbound on I-280, CHP said. 

Just north of Woodside Road, three motorcyclists came up behind the driver. One of the motorcyclists then fired three times into the back of the car, according to CHP. No one has been reported injured. 

The driver told CHP they didn’t know the motorcyclists and aren’t sure why the shooting happened. 

