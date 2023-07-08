Giants News

Giants' Cobb named to first MLB All-Star team as replacement

By Taylor Wirth

The Giants have not one, but two MLB All-Stars.

Veteran starting pitcher Alex Cobb joins teammate Camilo Doval as San Francisco's lone representatives in the midsummer classic on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.

Cobb was announced as a replacement as the replacement for Atlanta Braves starter Bryce Elder on Saturday afternoon.

The honor is the first for Cobb in his 12-year MLB career and certainly is well-deserved.

In 16 starts for the Giants this season, Cobb has posted a 6-2 record with a 2.91 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched with 86 strikeouts to 21 walks.

