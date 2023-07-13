Giants two-way prospect Crawford promoted to High-A

One of the Giants' two-way prospects is one step closer to the big leagues.

San Francisco announced on Thursday that two-way player Reggie Crawford, the Giants' first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, is being promoted from Low-A San Jose to High-A Eugene.

Reggie Crawford has been promoted to the @EugeneEmeralds pic.twitter.com/4BBfxISRsz — SFGProspects (@SFGProspects) July 13, 2023

Crawford was selected with the 30th overall pick last summer and is being developed as both a left-handed pitcher and a first baseman.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery on his left throwing elbow in Oct. 2021, Crawford appeared in six games as a hitter in rookie ball after being drafted by the Giants last summer and eventually debuted this season with San Jose in late May. Crawford, who pitched under an innings restriction with San Jose, made seven starts for the minor-league Giants and posted a 4.09 ERA in 11 innings pitched while striking out 18 batters and walking four.

In 18 plate appearances, Crawford hit .250/.278/.563 with one home run and 5 RBI.

RELATED: Wild defensive stat shows Bailey's immediate impact on Giants

The Giants drafted another two-way player earlier this week, selecting right-handed pitcher/first baseman Bryce Eldridge with the No. 16 pick in the first round of the 2023 draft on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Eldridge, who has yet to sign with the Giants, mentioned that he was excited to follow in Crawford's footsteps and is eager to team up with the fellow two-way player at some point. With the news of Crawford's promotion on Thursday, it sounds like he will have some catching up to do.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast