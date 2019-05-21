Undercover Moms Fight Fake Autism Cures in Private Facebook Groups

Two moms have spent much of their free time in the last three years infiltrating private Facebook groups where parents of autistic children share dangerous methods that aim to "heal" the kids of the as-yet incurable condition, NBC News reported.

Melissa Eaton and Amanda Seigler, who have autistic children themselves, take screenshots of posts describing parents, among other things, giving chemicals to their kids and share the evidence with child protective services, Facebook and other authorities. The treatments lead to children resisting, screaming or gasping, according to images of Facebook posts shared by Eaton and Seigler.

"It really weighs on you, but kids are being abused," said Eaton, a 39-year-old single mother from North Carolina. "You see it. You have the choice of doing something about it or letting it go. And I'm not the kind of person who can see something like that and just forget about it."