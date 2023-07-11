Nuclear treatment for cancer gaining traction

Nuclear medicine is gaining popularity as an effective way to treat some cancers, with some patients saying it has given them a better quality of life.

Nuclear cancer treatment can only treat a few types of cancers, including prostate cancer, which is the second most common cancer in men.

UCSF doctors have been using nuclear medicine to diagnose cancer since 2020 and more recently for cancer treatment. According to UCSF, nuclear medicine can reduce the risk of death by 38% and reduce progression of the disease by 60%.

But doctors want to be clear: The results can be different for everyone. Mike Fossan of Brentwood received nuclear treatment in 2022 for his prostate cancer. He had tried other treatments and found they left him feeling fatigued.

But, with nuclear medicine, Fossan noticed a big difference both physically and mentally.

"Having been through the other procedures and having the side effects from the other procedures that have been long-lasting and carry through the rest of my life … this has no side effects," Fossan said. "The quality of life I came out of is 100% better."

Dr. Tom Hope explained.

"By targeting specific areas of the body you minimize the toxicity to other parts of the body," he said. "Most chemotherapy hits all the cells in the body the same."

UCSF doctors say the most important thing is to get screened, saying the earlier the cancer is detected the better off you will be when it comes to treatment.