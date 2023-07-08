Warriors fan Kamala Harris welcomes Poole to Washington, D.C.

Jordan Poole will play on the East Coast now, but he still has a member of Dub Nation close by.

Vice President and noted Warriors fan Kamala Harris welcomed Poole to Washington, D.C., with a Twitter post Saturday, adding he'll be missed after the blockbuster trade that sent him to the Wizards.

#DubNation will miss you, Jordan, but welcome to Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/aTKCAGljWt — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 8, 2023

Harris attached a selfie of Poole and herself, taken when the Warriors visited the White House in January to celebrate their 2022 NBA Finals win. During that trip to Washington, D.C., Golden State star Steph Curry presented both Harris and President Joe Biden with their own personalized Warriors jerseys.

Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins and two future draft picks -- a 2027 second-rounder and a 2030 first-rounder (top 20 protected) -- were traded from the Warriors to Washington for 38-year-old guard Chris Paul in a deal that shocked the NBA world.

On Friday, the Wizards revealed a first look at Poole in their uniform.

As Poole looks for a fresh start in the nation's capital city, Paul will seek the first NBA championship of his seasoned career alongside the Warriors' veteran core of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

And Harris, an Oakland native and former junior California senator, will be cheering for the Warriors rival-turned-player this coming season -- though it's clear she'll be rooting for Poole's success, too.

