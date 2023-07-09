Poole ‘proud' of how he adjusted to fluctuating Warriors role

Jordan Poole is ready for whatever role the Washington Wizards will have for him.

Talking with reporters gathered in Las Vegas for summer league action, Poole explained how his time with the Warriors helped prepare him for the unpredictable nature of playing time in the NBA.

"I think I take pride in being able to kind of, not necessarily be a chameleon, but adapt to whatever situation, whatever role," Poole explained. "I think something that was clear was my role fluctuated, just a lot, over the course of my time."

Jordan Poole on his fluctuating role with the Warriors and another graceful dodge when asked about how it was left with the organization. pic.twitter.com/t4uADue5y2 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 8, 2023

Regardless of role, Poole stressed the importance of being able to be flexible because that ultimately will help the team win and the best way for players to be productive during their time on the court.

"You find ways to just be effective and make it work," Poole continued. "Whatever the opportunity is presented, whatever I'm needed or called to do, I feel like I've shown that I'm able to do it in any situation, whatever opportunity presents itself.

"Luckily, it'll be a big one over here, which is cool and everybody should be excited."

Whether it was a starter or coming off the bench, Poole proved to be an essential part of Golden State's rotation.

In 26.6 minutes off the bench during the 2022-23 NBA season, the 24-year-old averaged 15.9 points shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 34 percent from 3-point land, 4.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 39 games.

Poole was even better as a starter last season, having averaged 24.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 43 games. Despite playing almost seven more minutes, his shooting splits as a starter were similar to his percentages off the bench: 43.3 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

In 115 games as a starter in his career, Poole has averaged 21.3 points on 43 percent shooting from the field and 34.8 percent from downtown, 4.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 32.4 minutes.

With Poole realistically being slotted as one of Washington's starters, the shifty guard can use what he learned from Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and other Warriors veterans to elevate his game to new heights.

With the Wizards seemingly headed in a different direction than the Warriors, Poole will have ample opportunities to flesh out his game without any extra stress of having to perform at a superhuman level every night.

And knowing how to be adaptable from his time with Golden State can only help Poole in the next stage of his career.

