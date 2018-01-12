Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Berkeley - NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Berkeley

By NBC Bay Area

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    Police are investigating the scene of a major traffic collision in Berkeley on Friday that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

    The crash occurred at Fulton Street and Channing Way shortly after 1 p.m.

    At least one adult was killed as a result of the crash, but police referred additional questions to the California Highway Patrol.

    A Nixle alert asked motorists to avoid the area of Fulton Street and Channing Way due to a crash. No further details were immediately available.

