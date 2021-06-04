1.5 Million-Piece Lego Replica of Bay Area Landmarks Unveiled

Ever wondered what some of the Bay Area's iconic landmarks would look like in Lego form? You're in luck.

Legoland Discovery Center Bay Area, opening June 8 at the Great Mall in Milpitas, features a stunning replica of dozens of local landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, the Transamerica Pyramid, Apple Park, San Jose City Hall and Hoover Tower. It even includes San Francisco's famous cable cars and BART trains.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The so-called "Miniland" replica at the new discovery center – billed by Lego as the "ultimate indoor Lego playground for families with children" – consists of more than 1.5 million Lego bricks.

A team of 45 Lego model builders, nine Lego designers and four technicians spent over 7,150 hours creating "Miniland," Lego said. The recreation features nearly 40 builds.

Single day tickets and annual passes for Legoland Discovery Center Bay Area are available now.