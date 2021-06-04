lego

1.5 Million-Piece Lego Replica of Bay Area Landmarks Unveiled

'Miniland' at the new Legoland Discovery Center Bay Area in Milpitas features dozens of recognizable sites

By Brendan Weber

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Ever wondered what some of the Bay Area's iconic landmarks would look like in Lego form? You're in luck.

Legoland Discovery Center Bay Area, opening June 8 at the Great Mall in Milpitas, features a stunning replica of dozens of local landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, the Transamerica Pyramid, Apple Park, San Jose City Hall and Hoover Tower. It even includes San Francisco's famous cable cars and BART trains.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The so-called "Miniland" replica at the new discovery center – billed by Lego as the "ultimate indoor Lego playground for families with children" – consists of more than 1.5 million Lego bricks.

Local

San Jose 3 hours ago

2 Arrested for Deadly Shooting in San Jose

California 3 hours ago

After Mass Shooting, New Gun Tax Falls Short in California

A team of 45 Lego model builders, nine Lego designers and four technicians spent over 7,150 hours creating "Miniland," Lego said. The recreation features nearly 40 builds.

Single day tickets and annual passes for Legoland Discovery Center Bay Area are available now.

This article tagged under:

legoLegoland Discovery Center Bay Area
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us