1 Injured, 1 Arrested in Palo Alto Skateboard Attack - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

1 Injured, 1 Arrested in Palo Alto Skateboard Attack

By Bay City News

Published 55 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    1 Injured, 1 Arrested in Palo Alto Skateboard Attack
    Palo Alto PD
    Tristan Mackreth

    Police arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly assaulting another man and hitting him in the abdomen with a skateboard in Downtown Palo Alto on Wednesday.

    Tristan Mackreth was arrested on suspicion of two felonies, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats. 

    The victim, a man in his 20s reported the assault at 11:40 a.m. in the 500 block of University Avenue, according to police. He told officers he was walking west on University when the suspect "yelled nonsensically" and punched him in the face.

    The suspect, later identified as Mackreth, then hit the man in the abdomen with a skateboard and threw a rock at the victim, police said. The victim sustained minor injuries to his face and torso.

    Officers responded to the area and found Mackreth at a nearby business. Police said he has no permanent address.

    Mackreth is being held at Elmwood Jail in Milpitas with bail set at $25,000.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices