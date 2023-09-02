Vallejo

At least 1 dead, 2 injured after Vallejo I-80 crash, CHP says

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The California Highway Patrol reported at least one death early Saturday morning after a collision involving several vehicles along Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo.

The CHP said that shortly after 2:40 a.m. Saturday, officers learned a traffic collision happened on the eastbound lanes of I-80 near state Highway 37. 

Vallejo 18 hours ago

Vallejo police investigate after crash kills 1 teen, injures another

Vallejo Aug 17

Firefighters contain multi-alarm blaze in Vallejo

Upon arrival on scene, officers saw a black Toyota Tundra pickup truck overturned on its side. At least two other vehicles were also involved in the crash, officers said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Officers earlier confirmed at least one person died and two others suffered injuries in the crash.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Vallejo
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us