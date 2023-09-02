At least 1 dead, 2 injured after Vallejo I-80 crash, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol reported at least one death early Saturday morning after a collision involving several vehicles along Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo.

The CHP said that shortly after 2:40 a.m. Saturday, officers learned a traffic collision happened on the eastbound lanes of I-80 near state Highway 37.

Upon arrival on scene, officers saw a black Toyota Tundra pickup truck overturned on its side. At least two other vehicles were also involved in the crash, officers said.

Officers earlier confirmed at least one person died and two others suffered injuries in the crash.