Vallejo

Vallejo police investigate after crash kills 1 teen, injures another

The driver, who was injured in the crash, is cooperating with police

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

A single-car crash in Vallejo early Friday morning killed one teenager and injured another, according to police. 

The Vallejo Police Department said it happened at around 6:32 a.m. near Columbus and Redwood parkways. Officers believe the two were driving down Columbus Parkway when the driver, for a currently unknown reason, lost control of the car and hit the center median. 

The passenger died on-site while the driver was taken to the hospital for their injuries, according to VPD.

Vallejo Aug 17

Firefighters contain multi-alarm blaze in Vallejo

Oakland Aug 13

3 overnight sideshows happen in the North and East Bay

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police do not think alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash and said the driver is cooperating with them. 

This is the sixth fatal car crash in the city of Vallejo this year. 

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to VPD at 707-648-4011.

This article tagged under:

Vallejo
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us