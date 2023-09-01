Vallejo police investigate after crash kills 1 teen, injures another

A single-car crash in Vallejo early Friday morning killed one teenager and injured another, according to police.

The Vallejo Police Department said it happened at around 6:32 a.m. near Columbus and Redwood parkways. Officers believe the two were driving down Columbus Parkway when the driver, for a currently unknown reason, lost control of the car and hit the center median.

The passenger died on-site while the driver was taken to the hospital for their injuries, according to VPD.

Police do not think alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash and said the driver is cooperating with them.

This is the sixth fatal car crash in the city of Vallejo this year.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to VPD at 707-648-4011.