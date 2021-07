An overnight drive-by shooting in Santa Rosa left one person dead and three others injured, police confirmed Monday morning.

The shooting occurred just after midnight Monday in the 1500 block of Beechwood Drive, police said.

Two of the wounded victims are in critical condition, and no suspects had been arrested or identified as of early Monday morning, police said.

No further details were immediately available.