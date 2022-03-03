1 Dead After Shooting in Marin City: Sheriff

The Marin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Marin City Thursday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., deputies received reports of a person down and shots fired in the 400 block of Drake Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Authorities said that there is no threat to the community at this time. But they are asking the public to avoid the area due to the large law enforcement presence.

No other details have been released at this time.

