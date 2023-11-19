1 dead after car overturns in crash on I-580 Oakland

At least one person is confirmed dead after a vehicle overturned along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland early Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash, which was first reported at 12:36 a.m. Sunday, happened along westbound Interstate 580 at the Lakeshore Avenue offramp. On arriving at the scene, officers noted that the crash victim was bleeding.

The victim was given immediate medical attention, but eventually succumbed to "traumatic brain injuries" at 3:43 a.m., the CHP said, quoting a doctor familiar with the situation.

Details about the identity of the victim and the circumstances that led to the crash were not immediately available.