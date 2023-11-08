1 hurt after Capitol Corridor train collides with vehicle in Oakland

A driver was injured after a Capitol Corridor train collided with a vehicle near the Jack London Square station in Oakland on Wednesday morning, an Amtrak spokesperson said.

Train No. 524, which was heading from San Jose to Sacramento, hit the vehicle at about 7:25 a.m. in the area of Oak Street, Amtrak's Kelly Just said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said. Their condition was unknown.

There were no reported injuries to the 19 passengers and crew on the train, who were able to be transferred off of the train, Just said.