1 dead after crash on Hwy. 237 in Sunnyvale

By NBC Bay Area staff

A crash along Highway 237 in Sunnyvale left one person dead early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

CHP said it happened along the westbound lanes at around 1 a.m. when a car crashed into a recreational vehicle, then into a tree on the shoulder of the freeway and then caught fire. 

The car's driver died on-site.

NBC Bay Area spoke with Shannan Dann, who lives in the RV.

“Next thing I know, I hear screeching, and then a bang and an impact at the same time,” Dann said. “My whole entire RV shook. … My heart also goes out to her family and everything, you know? ‘Cause they’re going to get the news that their daughters’s dead, or their mom’s dead, or wife or something. It shook me up.”

It’s unclear what exactly led to the crash, but an investigation is underway. 

