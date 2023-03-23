1 Dead After Pursuit Ends in Crash in Rodeo

At least one person was killed after a pursuit in the East Bay ended with a crash Thursday night.

The incident happened in the Contra Costa County town of Rodeo, not far from Hercules.

According to officials, Hercules police were pursuing a suspect driving a stolen white SUV at around 7:20 p.m., when they lost site of the vehicle.

When officers found it, it was at the scene of a crash and the suspect fled on foot. At least one person was killed in the crash.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Rodeo resident Clayton Winfrey witnessed the incident and said a major accident like this is unusual in the small, quiet neighborhood.

“The loss of life is just ridiculous. I don’t know whose fault this is. I mean when you have a high speed pursuit sometimes you let the situation go, so, you don't have situations like this, but that's just my opinion,” he said.

The investigation is being handled by Hercules police. Officials have not said if the suspect is in custody at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.