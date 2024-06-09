1 dead following fight at Lake Berryessa

A man was shot to death and several people were stabbed in a "large fight" Saturday afternoon on the western shore of Lake Berryessa, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said.

Napa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Henry Wofford said the fight occurred about 5:30 p.m. at Oak Shores Day Use Area. The public recreation area is known for beach activities, swimming and shoreline fishing.

The fight involved "at least two different groups of people fighting each other simultaneously," said Wofford.

One man was shot and killed in the incident while several other people were stabbed.

Two people were airlifted to hospitals. One of them has been released, and the other remains in the hospital, the spokesman said.

The process of identifying the man who died is underway and authorities hope to release his identity by Monday, Wofford said.

No arrests have yet been made, Wofford said. The investigation is being led by Napa County Sheriff's detectives. The cause of the incident is still under investigation and Wofford said anyone with information or video on the incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (707) 253-4504.