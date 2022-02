One person was killed after a house fire in San Jose Wednesday night, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Ofifcials said their crews responded to the fire just after 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North 7th Street.

Firefighters found one person inside and added the victim was declared dead at the scene.

San Jose fire said their arson unit is investigating the cause of the fire. The fire was placed under control just after 10 p.m., officials said.

