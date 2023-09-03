Oakland

1 dead after head-on collision on I-580 in Oakland, CHP says

Firefighters pulled a second person from the wreckage, but their condition is unknown

By NBC Bay Area staff

A head-on collision on westbound Interstate 580 left one person dead in Oakland early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol

CHP said the crash, which also led to one car catching fire, happened just before 2 a.m. near the Castro Street onramp. In addition to the person who was killed, firefighters also pulled a second person from the wreckage. Their condition is unknown. 

CHP are now investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic was backed up on I-580 for several hours due to lane closures, but as of 7:00 a.m. Sunday all lanes have been reopened.

