The California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Sunday on the Altamont Pass along Interstate Highway 580, where a pickup truck reportedly veered off the road and over a cliff.

The solo-crash was reported about 11:15 a.m. along eastbound I-580, according to the CHP.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The Alameda County coroner was at the scene and a Sig-Alert was in effect.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.