One person was found dead at the scene of a fire at a single-story business in San Jose.

Crews reported heavy smoke and flames from the exterior that quickly spread inside the structure at 2597 Senter Road, according to a 5:54 a.m. Tweet from the San Jose Fire Department.

No other information about the fire or the person found dead was immediately available.