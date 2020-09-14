1 Dead in Shooting Near Vallejo Gas Station: Police

One person died in a shooting Sunday night in Vallejo, police officials said.

Officers responded shortly before 9:45 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 2200 block of Sacramento Street near a Valero gas station.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim of the shooting suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police officials, life-saving measures were taken by officers to help the victim, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrest has been made and no information about the shooter was immediately available, police said.