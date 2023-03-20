1 Dead After Vehicle Hits 2 Pedestrians on I-580 in Livermore

Two pedestrians were struck on Interstate 580 in Livermore late Sunday, and one died, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday on the westbound I-580 off-ramp at Isabel Avenue, the CHP said. One of the victims died at the scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital, their condition unknown.

Details of the crash were not clear, and the CHP was still investigating early Monday morning.

The off-ramp was closed for hours after the crash but reopened for the Monday morning commute.