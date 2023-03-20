Livermore

1 Dead After Vehicle Hits 2 Pedestrians on I-580 in Livermore

By NBC Bay Area staff

Two pedestrians were struck on Interstate 580 in Livermore late Sunday, and one died, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday on the westbound I-580 off-ramp at Isabel Avenue, the CHP said. One of the victims died at the scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital, their condition unknown.

Details of the crash were not clear, and the CHP was still investigating early Monday morning.

The off-ramp was closed for hours after the crash but reopened for the Monday morning commute.

