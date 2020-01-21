Santa Clara County

1 Hurt, 1 Detained in Domestic Violence Incident Near Gilroy: Sheriff

By NBC Bay Area staff

Deputies responded to a home near Gilroy early Tuesday on a report of a domestic violence incident involving a suspect who tried to strike a woman with a vehicle, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, and one person was detained in the incident in the 400 block of Day Road, near Santa Teresa Boulevard, sheriff's officials said.

The suspect slammed a gray SUV into a wooden fence, and the victim was subsequently struck by debris from that fence, sheriff's officials said.

It was unclear if there was an arrest.

Deputies from the Gilroy and San Jose areas responded to the incident just after 4 a.m.

No other injuries were reported. Day Road was closed at Santa Teresa as detectives investigated.

No further details were immediately available.

