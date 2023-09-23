1 killed in Oakland shooting near Lake Temescal

Oakland Police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead Friday night.
The shooting happened shortly before 7:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of Broadway Terrace, according to police, which isn’t far from Lake Temescal,
Officers arrived to find a person suffering from gunshot wounds, who later died.
Police are now investigating the circumstances around the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact the department at 510-238-3821.
